Adopt a Dog: Alaskan Husky

The perfect day for Lobo needs only two ingredients- a ball and someone to throw it. The first one is easy and there’s much hope for the second. This young 1-year-old Alaskan Husky is a natural athlete and with his spunk and stamina, he would be an excellent companion for someone who enjoys hiking the trails, camping, going for morning jogs or perhaps long evening strolls at sunset. Given up because his owner couldn’t keep up with his energy, Lobo is already housetrained, leash trained and has a firm grip on all the basic commands including “sit,” “down,” and “shake.” Lobo is the perfect family-oriented dog who adores showering kids with kisses. His fluffy tail is always wagging when he meets new friends. Lobo is available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus.