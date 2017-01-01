Adopt a Dog: Dachshund/Chihuahua Mixes

Tag and Fi are seven-month-old Dachshund/Chihuahua mixes.

Tag is a tiny, 7 month old dachshund mix boy weighing about 5 pounds. He has really come a long way! Tag came to Lucky Dog underweight with virtually no hair due to a skin condition that is now completely healed.

Tag loves to play with his foster siblings, from big dogs to little cats. He's a real sweetheart that loves to cuddle and nestle in with you to keep warm. Tag is working on his potty training and getting better each day! He doesn't have much of a voice, but when he's playing hard he might let out a yelp!

We think Tag would do great with having a canine sibling to play with - he particularly loves his gentle 55 pound lab foster sister.

Like all Lucky Dogs, Tag has been neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $300. If you are interested in meeting Tag, please fill out an application at the link below.

Fi is a happy and healthy 9lb girl now, but she came to Lucky Dog underweight with virtually no hair due to a skin condition that is now completely healed.

Fi is a fun and feisty little girl that loves to explore and play with all her foster siblings, from cats to small and big dogs. She can be a tad shy at first, but once she warms up she loves to cuddle and is a good little watch dog. Fi is about 9 months old and working on her potty training and getting better each day!

Fi has spent most of her little life with Tag, a 7 month old chihuahua/dachshund mix boy. They're bonded and available for adoption together, or separately to the right homes. We think Fi would do great having a sibling to play with or as an only dog since she loves to be the center of attention.

Like all Lucky Dogs, Fi has been spayed, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $300. If you are interested in meeting Fi, please fill out an application at the link below.

