Adopt a Dog: German Shepherd

Adala is a stunning purebred German Shepherd and former stray who will never pass up a treat. Hang on tight to the leash because this ambitious 6-year-old has a brisk outlook on life and..

...eagerly dives into the next adventure whether it’s a hike up a mountain, a jog around the park, or a power walk around the neighborhood. Toys that squeak or a kong filled to the brim with peanut butter will keep her entertained for the moment before she’s off exploring again.

If you think you can keep up Adala, come and meet her at the Arizona Humane Society’s Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion.