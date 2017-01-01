Adopt a Dog: Shar Pei

Koda is an approximately 4-year-old pure bred Shar Pei. This poor boy lost his home due to his family’s divorce. He lived with other dogs. He would do best in a home with another calm low energy dog. This boy may be one of the friendliest Shar Pei that we have ever had in our rescue. He loves everyone he meets. He would be great with children! We don’t think he would be good with small dogs or cats. One of his requests for his new home is to have an endless supply of stuffed toys. He doesn’t destroy his toys but loves to carry them around to including them on his walks in the neighborhood. If you are looking to opening your heart and home to a new family member, contact Kim McNurlin at (520) 730-5183 or email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Pei People Shar Pei Rescue is a 501 (c)3 dedicated to rescuing Chinese Shar Pei. They rescue and adopt Shar Pei in AZ, CA, NM, CO, and the Pacific Northwest. People interested in volunteering, fostering or adopting may visit our website www.peipeople.com or call (818) 296-8787

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it