Adopt a Dog: A Pug Mix and a Heeler Mix

Chunk is a five-year-old pug mix and Molly is a one-year-old Heeler mix.

Chunk found himself a stray at the county shelter and no owner claimed him. We stepped in to rescue him out of that place and to help find him the perfect forever home!

He is a funny little guy with LOTS of personality. From them moment we picked him up at the shelter he was full of tail wags and very affectionate.

Chunk is large for a pug so we think he is a mix, quite possibly a "Puggle" which would be a mix of Pug and Beagle, but his face and tail look all pug! He sure acts like a pug too. He is adorable!!

Like all Lucky Dogs, Chunk is neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. If you are interested in meeting him, please fill out an application on our homepage. www.luckydogrescue.org

Molly is a very happy playful young dog. She loves to play with other dogs and loves people. We had Molly spayed and she is current on all her vaccines. Molly is also micro chipped. Like any young dog she will still need some training. We are currently working on basic training with her..

Molly is housetrained and well behaved in a home. She is good with kids, Molly is a Heeler mix and will need an active lifestyle and structure.

If you are interest in meeting Molly please fill out an application. Her adoption fee $250.00

