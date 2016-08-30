Adopt a Dog: Chihuahua Puppies

Duck and Donny are four-month-old Chihuahua puppies.

Duck and Donny came to us because their mom was not spayed and already got pregnant with another litter a couple months before. We at Lucky Dog Rescue try to educate people about spaying and neutering.

Duck and Donny are very outgoing, fun pups. They do not need to be adopted out together but should have another dog in the home to play with. Duck is the one with the standing ears. Donny is the one with the floppy ears, and he is also a bit bigger.

They are in a foster home with a larger and medium size dogs. They are doing great one their housetraining and love to play fetch. These are two very cool little guys and could make a great addition to any family. They are already housetrained, and get along great with other dogs (big and small). Our foster family did a fantastic job raising and socializing them.

These pups were born Aug 30, 2016. They are small size and will stay under 12- 14 pounds. Like all our dogs they are neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated.

Our puppy adoption fee is $300 or $500 for the pair.

Please email us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or fill out an application on our homepage www.luckydogrescue.org if you would like to meet either one of them or both.

