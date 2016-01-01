Adopt a Dog: Tree Walker Hound

Tucker is a gregarious Tree Walker Hound with a nose that can sniff out a cheese burger within a mile radius. This friendly 2-year-old loves everyone (except the vacuum) and happily greets other dogs, kids and even cats by shoving his wet nose in their faces and showering them with slobbery kisses. His tail...







...perpetually wags but picks up speed and spins like a helicopter when you utter the words “walk” or “treat”- his two favorite things in the world. He’s also housetrained and knows a few basic tricks.

Meet Tucker at the Arizona Humane Society’s Petique at Biltmore.