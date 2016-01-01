Adopt a Dog: Golden Retriever Mix

Palooza is a four-year-old Golden Retriever/Chow/Shepherd mix.

Palooza is a real gem. She loves to be around people and is very fond of kids. She is sweet, mild mannered and just perfect for a family. Even with small kids.

Palooza needs to be the only dog in the home, no exceptions. She is current on vaccines, spayed and micro chipped. Palooza has a glorious coat but will need to be brushed every day.

Please contact us about this very sweet dog. If you are interested in meeting this very special girl, please fill out an application on our homepage. Her adoption fee is $250.00 www.luckydogrescue.org

