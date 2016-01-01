Adopt a Dog: Loveable American Bulldog Mix, Julian

Hi, I’m Julian! I’m the kind of dog you meet once and never forget. At approximately 3 years old and around 80 pounds, I am a full-grown American Bulldog mix who packs a whole lot of love and personality into my big, goofy frame. I came from the Maricopa County Animal Care & Control East shelter in Mesa (off of Rio Salado & the 101 Freeway), where I was brought in as a stray after my previous adopters unfortunately failed to continue caring for me. Luckily, Angels for Paws Animal Rescue came and rescued me in August 2016 and I have been enjoying life in my foster home since then. I’m ready to find my permanent forever home. Might that be with YOU?

A little bit about me:

I adore people of all shapes and sizes, and I do great with kids.

I love other dogs too, especially those close in size to me since my play style is very forward. No cats or small fluffy dogs for me, though, because I just LOVE small fluffy toys.

I give kisses so big they’ll cover your entire face in one swipe. I am loveable, but also strong!

My foster mom has been working on training with me, teaching me things like sit, down, stay, drop it, leave it, paw, and how to be a great leash walker! Even better, if you adopt me I will come with one free session with my trainer at CharlieBar Boarding & Training for continued success with my new family.

My energy level is moderate, so after we go for a walk or bike ride or play in the backyard, I'm content to just curl up on a blanket and gnaw on a bone for a while.

I am crate trained and potty trained.

I come already fixed, microchipped, up to date on shots and flea/tick treatments, and with a free session with my trainer.

If you are interested in bringing me into your family, please fill out an adoption application on the Angels for Paws Animal Rescue website at www.angelsforpaws.org/adopt! You can reach out to the rescue on their Facebook or email my foster mom at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it with any questions you might have. My adoption fee is specially reduced to $175 for the holidays, and includes everything above. If you have other dogs in your home, we’ll set up a meet and greet along with our trainer to make sure we are all a good fit.

High paw!

Angels for Paws Animal Rescue is a foster- and volunteer-based non-profit based out of Arizona that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes dogs and cats from high-kill shelters and other critical situations, like injury and abandonment. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering for Angels for Paws, or would like more information, please visit www.angelsforpaws.org, reach out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AngelsForPawsAnimalRescue or email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Thank you!