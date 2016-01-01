Adopt a Dog: Maltipoo

Chloe is a good dog who will sit when you ask and come when you call. She fits perfectly in any lap and is amazing on a leash which makes her the ultimate companion whether you are looking for a cuddle buddy or a walking partner.







Her former owner became ill and had to give up the 12-year-old Maltese/Poodle. All she wants from Santa this holiday season is a home and someone to spend her life with. Make Chloe’s holiday wish come true and adopt her at the Arizona Humane Society’s Petique at Norterra.