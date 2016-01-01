Adopt a Dog: A Chihuahua Mix and a Dachshund Mix

Nugget is a four-month-old Longhaired Chihuahua mix and Pierce is a one-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua mix.

This sweet little boy was found by a good Samaritan. Little Nug is only a puppy.

Nug is very playful and very sweet. He gets along great with the other dogs and cat in his foster home. He is housetrained and is learning to walk on the leash. Nugget is a little guy, maybe about 5 to 6 pounds. He is not going to get much bigger.

This little guy is not a barker and loves everyone. Like all our dogs he is neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $300. If you are interested in meeting him please fill out an application on our homepage. www.luckydogrescue.org

Pierce is an adorable chiweenie who became a Lucky Dog after being found tied to a pole in a neighborhood park. He is patiently waiting for his forever family and really enjoying life with his foster family in the meantime. He loves playing with his 70lb hound sister and snuggling on the couch with his 4lb chihuahua sister. Pierce also loves going for walks, playing with toys, and exploring the back yard but most of all Pierce loves YOU! He is an excellent cuddler and gets along with both adults and children. Pierce could benefit from some basic training but is very well behaved in the house (potty trained, no chewing) and walks well on a leash. He has a whole lot of love to give and is looking for the perfect family who deserves him! Good with dogs and kids, cats unknown. If you are interested in meeting his little guy, please fill out an application on our homepage or email us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Lucky Dog Rescue is an all foster-based and all volunteer-run organization. Any money donated to us goes directly to the care of our dogs. We are a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. We are always looking for new foster homes, volunteers, that share our passion. Please feel free to email us for more information on how to donate or volunteer This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Please visit our homepage to learn more about us. www.luckydogrescue.org

If you can’t adopt right now, why not consider fostering a dog? Fostering dogs helps us save dogs from high-kill shelters. We provide anything monetary your foster dogs will need; you provide the love and a comfy home. For more info please email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it