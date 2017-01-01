Adopt a Dog: Rottweiler

Jamaica is a gorgeous Rottweiler blend that was rescued as a stray. She's about a year old and about 50 pounds. This girl is so wonderfully squishy and loving with any human she has ever met. You will feel worshipped! Jamaica needs an active home. Jamaica does well on walks and she would benefit from daily outings. She knows how to "sit" and takes treats very gently. Her human kennel buddies (volunteers at the shelter) are working on other basic commands with her every week. Because no one is perfect ... not even beautiful Jamaica ....Jamaica does have food guarding issues with other dogs, so she must be an only dog, and her ideal home would not have young children. If you're a one-dog-home, this is your girl! Her adoption fee is $150. Sheis spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, licensed and ready to go home! If you'd like to meet Jamaica contact Friends for Life, located in downtown Gilbert at 480-497-8296, e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or visit www.azfriends.org.