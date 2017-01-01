Adopt a Dog: Small German Shepherd

Special Needs: Eva is a Small German Shepherd with a Big Heart

Eva is as bright and full of sunshine as you can imagine. She’s a happy, black and tan 7-8-month-old German Shepherd who has a condition called Megaesophagus (Mega E). But Saving Paws is used to working special needs dogs, and we knew she was too sweet to miss out on a fabulous life.

Mega E is an enlargement of the esophagus, a muscular tube that connects the throat to the stomach. Dogs with Mega E are unable to get food through from the throat to the stomach.

Eva is currently in a foster home with experienced fosters and is being trained to use the Bailey Chair, which is designed to keep the dog upright while eating so that gravity can help food reach the stomach and keep the dog upright while the food is digested after eating.

Her fosters tell us that Eva does bark at other dogs and that she will need more obedience training, but she loves people and would likely be good with children. We aren’t sure if she’s good with cats, but this sweetheart did enjoy playing with some very small Yorkies recently.

Previous experience with Mega E or other special needs is preferred. If you are interested in a Saving Paws dog, you must fill out our online application to get the approval process started.