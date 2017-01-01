Adopt a Dog: Pitty/Boxer Mix

The Home Fur Good Story:

During the summer of 2009, a group of animal welfare advocates got together to start an animal rescue in Phoenix, AZ.

Realizing that Maricopa County had the second highest euthanasia rate in the nation, second only to Los Angeles County, this group of animal advocates could no longer look the other way.

In September, 2009, after filing all the necessary paperwork, Home ‘Fur’ Good was officially established as a 501(c)3 non-profit with the hope of eliminating the euthanasia of adoptable animals in Maricopa County.

The staff and volunteers at Home ‘Fur’ Good strive to give its animals a clean and comfortable place to sleep, nutritious food to eat, excellent medical care, adequate daily exercise, and an overdose of love and affection.

Everyone works hard to find each cat and dog a ‘fur’ever home that best meets the animal’s needs, as well as the prospective adopter’s needs.

Darcy: Darcy has been at Home Fur Good for over a year, which no one can understand because Everyone Loves Darcy. It is true. Darcy is a favorite, and staff and volunteers check in on her each day. When new volunteers are trained, Darcy is the practice dog, because she is accommodating and enjoys attention from everyone. She is three years old, and she would love a family to watch over. Darcy loves everyone she meets; she loves men, women, adults, and children. She will need a home where she is considered 100 percent a member of the family. She will be a shadow and will need a spot next to you on the couch. Well, actually, Darcy may think her spot is on your lap. Darcy is on her second round of Basic Obedience classes. The classes help to keep her engaged and entertained, but she was also chosen again because she is such a favorite of our volunteers. Everyone wants to hang out with Darcy. She is working on her leash manners. At the start of a walk she will be off on a run, but soon she will settle down. She loves a good walk, but has no desire to do a marathon. If you take Darcy on a 30-minute walk she is satisfied, and ready for the more important belly-rub and couch time. She does have doggie friends at Home Fur Good; a meet and greet will be needed if there are potential fur siblings. She seems a little too interested in cats; it will be best if there are no cats in her home. She is a goofball and her silly expressions will steal your heart. Darcy will be a most loving and constant companion. The adoption fee is $200 and includes spaying/neutering, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping, and a free wellness visit with our vet. Our adoption hours are Thursday-Saturday from 11:00 am-4:00 pm, and Mondays by appointment, and we are located at 10220 N. 32nd Street (just south of Shea Blvd.) in Phoenix.