Adopt a Dog: Catahoula Mix

Nick is a 3 year old Catahoula mix who was running and picked up by animal control....luckily for Nick there was a mix up with our rescue and Paws and Claws at Apache Junction animal control and they called us thinking he was our dog....he wasn't but his picture melted our hearts and we pulled him. Nick was adopted but the family dynamics changed and it was no longer a suitable home so we took him back. He is a people lover and physically a strong determined dog so he would do just great with an active family who will provide the structure this bright boy needs....he is uber smart! He does well with other dogs but in an active setting with an active family he would do best as an only dog or with smaller dogs. Nicholas is neutered and up to date on his vaccines and microchipped. Our trainer could also help a new family transition Nick into their home. Please email us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and we can arrange a meet and greet!