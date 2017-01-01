Creative Environments Design Wins a Gold Award for Toll Brothers

A residential backyard designed by Tempe, Ariz.-based Creative Environments, an award-winning provider of landscaping services, was the key to a Gold Award at The Nationals 2017 for luxury home builder, Toll Brothers.

The backyard, which is located at the Trovilla model in North Scottsdale’s upscale Toll Brothers community of Talon Ranch, received the prestigious designation of Best Outdoor Living Space based on its concept, creativity and use of furniture and accessories.

In designing the Trovilla model’s outdoor living space, Creative Environments combined function and luxury in a desert contemporary style comparable to that of the Phoenix area’s finest five-star resorts. With the Sonoran Desert as a backdrop, the yard makes optimal use of Arizona’s pleasant weather by presenting plenty of options for enjoying the outdoors. Entering the yard from the home’s interior, multi-slide doors create a seamless barrier between the dramatic great room and a sprawling covered patio. One of the main highlights of the property is a breathtaking negative-edge pool that envelops a swim-up covered patio, which may also be accessed via concrete stepping stones that hover over the pool. While ample seating areas and a designated space for lawn games make the yard ideal for al fresco entertaining, the natural desert landscaping infuses the property with an air of serenity reflective of the surrounding environment.

Presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) from Jan. 10-12, 2017 in Orlando, Fla., The Nationals is the country’s largest annual competition for new-home sales, marketing and design professionals. The Nationals is regarded as the most distinguished competition in the industry, and the awards granted establish benchmarks for quality and innovation. “Best Outdoor Living Space” is one of many award categories. A panel of judges comprised of seven industry professionals deliberates for three days to choose the Gold and Silver Award winners for each category from more than 1,100 entries.