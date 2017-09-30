5 Reasons to Love JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

My family recently enjoyed a staycation at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. We were amazed by the remarkable service, great accessibility and the overall experience that families can have while staying at this internationally acclaimed resort – and all within minutes from our house!

Featuring an array of first-class resources, intuitive service and a picture-perfect location in the heart of Phoenix, this hotel provides an effortless blend of style, comfort and luxury. All of the gorgeously appointed hotel rooms and suites are overflowing with top-quality amenities, as well as awe-inspiring views of immaculate desert vistas and striking mountains. From a rejuvenating spa, a wide range of stellar restaurant options, multiple outdoor pools with a lazy river and waterslides and, of course, a championship golf course, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa has everything your family needs to have a fantastic time.

Although there are many, many reasons Phoenicians are heading to the JW this summer, here are our top five reasons to book your staycation now:

Water, Water, Water! - This Phoenix resort has four acres of pools, featuring the adventurous Lazy River, the Serpentine waterslide, a Kids Splash Pad and the Revive Spa adult pool. There is surely something for everyone, no matter what ages of kids are in your group. Poolside Fun in the Sun – Throughout the week, the hotel offers countless activities for all ages, including movies under the stars, arts and crafts, poolside contests and family-friendly games. So when you’re ready to take a break from the water, reapply your sunscreen, grab your sunglasses and get ready for good old fashioned fun. Family Escape Club - For kids 4 to 12 years old, the Family Escape Club is the uber-entertainment hub boasting state-of-the-art technology and games, combined with an action- packed calendar ranging from sports to themed parties. Adults can either pop in with their kids to escape the sun and have fun together, or you can sign your kids up for events in the club while you escape and get some well-earned R&R. On Site Amenities, including a World Class Spa – Think of the JW Marriott as a 316-acre playground! As a mecca of recreation and relaxation, they have two 18-hole championship golf courses, eight tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center and the world-class Revive Spa. Revive Spa's 28,000 square feet and 41 elegantly-appointed treatment rooms offer a diverse menu of spa experiences that incorporate beautiful, tranquil settings and indigenous ingredients into signature treatments where ancient rituals join forces with cutting-edge techniques. Daily activities and fitness classes include power walks, yoga, Pilates, aqua aerobics and spin classes. Dining - With seven restaurants onsite, you surely don’t have to leave the resort. Convenient options like poolside dining, in room dining (my daughter’s favorite – pictured below) and Starbucks are great for eating on-the-go. Signature dining at J W Marriott Desert Ridge include Roy’s Pacific Rim - for an unforgettable Asian-Fusion experience and Stonegrill, which features handcrafted American fare with a Southwestern twist.

Currently, the resort is offering a SPLASH Into Summer Package with rates beginning at $169. This package includes overnight accommodations, $50 resort credit, resort fee (a $29 savings.) A portion of the proceeds from the SPLASH package will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. This package is available Sundays through Thursday only through September 30, 2017. Restrictions do apply. To learn more about summer resort savings opportunities and package restrictions, please visit: http://deals.marriott.com/jw-marriott-hotels-resorts/usa/az/phoenix/come-to-life-at-jw-desert-ridge.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is located at 5350 East Marriott Drive in Phoenix. For more information, visit http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxdr-jw-marriott-phoenix-desert-ridge-resort-and-spa/.