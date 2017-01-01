Mom's Moment: Summer Finds for Families

We’ve surpassed 100 degrees…lord help us. The heat has arrived, and summer is officially underway. Thought I’d put together a refreshing list of summer finds for the whole family- fun, practical and stylish.

All Around Playtime Patio with Canopy

Create a shaded outdoor play-space for your kids with Step2’s open playhouse with canopy. This all inclusive set features an attractive and realistic stone-stacked design equipped with a pretend grill, cooking utensils, and a sand/water play table. Several accessories included.

Bambino Mio

Sick of buying disposable one-time usage water diapers? Keep your baby trendy while they tread the water with Bambino Mio's award-winning reusable swim briefs. The drawstring waistband means it's easy to put on, comfortable and secure. Made from a soft, lightweight fabric that doesn't weigh your baby down in the pool like disposables. Can easily be worn under trunks or suits. Adorable and practical.

iBert

This toddler bike seat is perfect for summer cruising. It’s one of the only front child carriers for your bike and is a much safer (and more fun) way to ride with your child. (It's easier to talk and engage with your kid when they are in front rather than behind you.) Attaching and detaching in a matter of minutes, this colorful concoction fits most kids 1-4 years old. Prided in safety, the iBert flaunts a 3-point safety harness with quick adjustment.

Blue Apron

Gift your family the delicious treat of convenience. Blue Apron provides pre-measured and perfectly proportioned ingredients families need to prepare yummy and healthy meals at home. Consider this “meals on wheels” service essential to a busy parent- someone who craves dinner idea inspiration. The dinner delivery service introduces users to new ingredients, flavors and easy cooking techniques.

Rachio Smart WiFi Sprinkler Controller

We're just now jumping on the bandwagon into creating a "smart home." In other words, my husband and I decided to enter 2017. After going on vacation numerous times only to return to dead plants and grass, we've turned to Rachio, the maker of the highest-rated smart sprinkler controller. The Wi-Fi enabled controller and mobile app make using at-home sprinklers easy and convenient while saving water and money. With their innovative technology, the system allows you to water as you want, via your cell, or by arranging a timer-based watering schedule. Water your yard any time, from anywhere. It's simple and super cool. A must-have for the modern family.

Tuffo Water-Resistant Outdoor Blanket

This innovative Tuffo Blanket is the perfect accessory for families on the go. Ideal for summer travel, the water-resistant, lightweight, durable and compact blanket comes with a carry bag with storage pockets. Plenty of designs available, like multi-stripe. Great for the backyard or beach.

Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Every kid needs this classic red and yellow “beep beep” cruiser. This car comes to life with a fun, friendly face- for generations, children have been “driving” this car exercising their imagination. A backyard must-have for endless entertainment. (We even keep ours in the house, avoiding the hot weather and allowing for inside crusiing from room to room.)

Moms The Word Apparel

I’m expecting my third…in August…so I’m enjoying the dead of summer with a big belly. Can’t tell you how much the pregnancy apparel from Moms the Word has changed my life- the array of options fit and flatter your bump to perfection, and everything is super comfortable! Love the new active-wear (tops and bottoms) in addition to their fashionable jumpsuits. Got a bump? Browse the site. Luxurious, high end, and high quality.

Mommylicious Maternity

Another option: Mommylicious Maternity. Showcasing an array of nursing bras, tops, dresses, and PJs, this online boutique is offers adorable items for the belly bumping mama. I’ve morphed into a maxi-dress-wearing mom-to-be, and this site is excellent for finding deals on everyday attire. My pick: the black maternity dress labeled “essential elegance” for a mere $24.

Mama B. Designs

Chic and inspirational tank tops for hot summer outings. Boy moms will love the “Boy Mamas Have More Fun” design, in addition to the lovely “blessed” design for any fortunate mama. Comfortable, cool and high quality- perfectly paired with leggings, shorts or beach sarongs. Kids stuff too, like lightweight tees offering fun phrases like “Mama’s Boy” and “I Only Have Eyes for Mama.”

Babyganics Summer Products

There’s such a back and forth with sunscreen, so I’ve forced myself to finally settle on the spray that makes me feel most comfortable- Babyganics. I’ve been using Babyganics baby-safe products since my first born- house cleaner, wipes, shampoo, and more. Now, I’ve turned to their mineral based SPF 50, a tear free option for skin protection. I also like their purse-size hand sanitizer, as I’m a germophobe.

Purl Lamb Baby Apparel

Jumperoos…have you heard of them? These adorable romper-like outfits are so cute for infants. The sleeveless one-pieces are equipped with fun hoods each reflecting a different theme. (Like bunny ears and dinosaur horns.) These artist-inspired pieces for boys and girls make playtime look cool, and are great for summer travel. Easily slip a long sleeve underneath for chilly summer nights, or wear as is in sunny weather!

Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.