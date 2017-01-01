Mom's Moment: Father's Day Finds He'll Love

I tried to think out of the norm for pampering dad this Father's Day- gathering ideas he'll find practical, stylish and fun. Here's what I came up with, all dada-approved.

Teeter Inversion Tables

My husband constantly complains of back pain- does yours? If your hubby suffers from discomfort, get him something he'll use: a FDA cleared inversion table from Teeter. These contraptions will leave you laughing at your husband hanging upside down, but he'll thank you profusely for gifting him back relief. The Teeter inversion tables help those with back pain, sciatica, muscle tension, herniated discs, muscle spasms and more. There are plenty of inversion table brands, but my pick is Teeter. Why? Because it's certified to UL Safety Standards and arrive sturdy and high quality. Plus, it's easy to operate; simple arm movements shift your body weight so you can control your rotation and angle. Relief in minutes...no joke!

Tommy John

Gift dad's closet with the softest boxers, briefs and trunks EVER. My husband swears by Tommy John- the brand claims to be the "premiere underwear manufacturer" and they sure live up to it. Even Howard Stern says the undies have changed his life. Tommy John under-and-outerwear are brilliantly made, flaunting a unique fabric, precise fit, and function, like the "quick dry fly." Treat dad to the 3-piece trunk sampler, or browse the site for other fab finds: athletic pants, under shirts, socks and more. You're welcome.

Mama B. Designs

Gotta include some fashion that gives back. For the father of your children, treat dad to a super soft t-shirt from Mama B. Designs. The simple top comes in grey or navy, with modern verbiage on the lower bottom stating: Miracles Happen. This t-shirt is part of the Mama B. Designs Miracle Line benefitting March of Dimes- the goal: to stylishly spread prematurity awareness. Get this: 50% of your purchase goes to the foundation! Shop with coupon code DADAROCKS for sitewide savings through the end of June.

Fracture Glass Prints

This is super cool, especially for the contemporary dad. Fracture prints your favorite photos in vivid color, directly on glass. Fractures are different from traditional pictures and frames. Instead of separating the picture, frame, and mount, a Fracture combines all three into a beautiful, lasting, final product. They're available in an array of sizes, and a fresh alternative to canvas. Shop through June 18th for a Father's Day discount with code: DEADLOCKS

MeFOTO

Speaking of pictures, MeFOTO photo accessories are great for any photo enthusiast father. The company offers the most colorful array of tripods for cameras and smartphones, making for easy, professional-looking photographs. My pick: the MeFOTO Air, a lightweight travel tripod/monopod that includes HyperLock technology to make set up fast and easy.

Vänt Wall Panels

If your hubby is into HGTV, he'll love Vänt, the most innovative and user-friendly wall décor system ever. The panels are perfect for every room in the house, making for an immediate stunning improvements. Budget-friendly and easy to install, the panels click together and are mounted on the wall with the patent-pending system. No special skills required. Many colors and textures available.



Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.