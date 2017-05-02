Mom's Moment: Kidtastics for Summer

I used to be a lifeguard and swim instructor. That was nearly a life ago- when my guarding breaks consisted of tanning and flirting with co-guards. Granted, I loved it- I've always loved children and teaching and playing splashy-splashy or monkey-airplane-soldier, but now that I have kids, my whole perception of swimming has changed.

I fear it. I over-read articles on secondary drowning (which, BTW, don't ever remember hearing about 15 years ago). But now I believe in it ALL- and I'm scared every day my young boys will break our pool fence and test the waters for themselves.

Yet... I cannot deprive them of cannon balls. The pool, beach, swimming, etc is a very happy memory of my childhood, and I know I'd get great joy in seeing my boys blossom as fishies.In doing due diligence, I've decided to go with private lessons in our pool- it just seems right for me, and right for what I want to accomplish.

And so, I've turned to Kidtastics, a trusted company that's mom-owned and operated... and I'm sure their team sees a lot of helicopter moms like myself every summer.While the Arizona company offers an array of programs (gymnastics, dance, music and more), I was immediately drawn to their swimming offerings, as they are convenient and serious about swim safety and structure. I want my boys to learn how to respect the water (and not fear it). I want them to know where the steps are, how to float, how to get in and out, and how to adequately hold their breath. By all means they are more than welcome to morph into Michael Phelps, but for now, I just want the utter basics- something I trust they'll embrace through Kidtastics.

The company was actually started by a mom, and I'm all about mom-owned businesses and mompreneurs. Nearly ten years ago, Scottsdale-based Heidi Neuman launched Kidtastics following her passion of teaching. Her focus is creating a team of swimming educators that encourage a bond and trust between teacher and student. The philosophy: repetition and constancy, as it is proven to help a young swimmer achieve a greater confidence in water safety.

Rather than a once a week 30 minute shared class, Kidtastics takes swimming serious. The two-week sessions are made up of 8 classes; Monday through Thursday two weeks in a row. Their philosophy is consistency; their mission is to make your kids confident in their skills. Of course, with the hope mom will breathe easier too.

All swim instructors are certified, experienced, and ready to give your child the undivided attention they deserve in learning their essential skill (especially for our Arizona kids). Swim offerings include: parent/tot classes, aquatic survival skills, proper stroke technique and lessons for kids with special needs, in addition to lifeguard services for private parties.

Nadine Bubeck is a TV personality, fashion designer, author, blogger, and Scottsdale-based blessed boy mom.