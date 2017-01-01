Mom's Moment: Sesame Street Live

I'm always on the hunt for fun and stimulating entertainment for my toddler boys. I have a 2 and 3 year old...they're at that age where a baseball game runs too long and a Broadway show is too complicated. But I LOVE to expose them to anything that will get them excited, so I was thrilled to find out Sesame Street Live is coming back to the Valley.

Last year, I brought my Nicholas to the live performance. The show was AMAZING and he was starstruck. I cried happy mom tears watching his face light up meeting the characters he's grown to know and love. He danced. He sang. And my heart melted. Plus for those sitting close to the stage, the kids are treated with ending interaction...surely the best part of all.

For two nights only, May 3rd and 4th, Elmo is returning to Arizona, starring in "Elmo Makes Music." The show is at the Ikeda Theater at the Mesa Arts Center at 6:30pm both nights (make sure to nap your kids beforehand!).

According to my Sesame Street Live insiders, this musical event is like no other—monsters making music! Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and all their buddies will get the crowd (yes, parents too) overflowing with excitement.

What I like best... Sesame Street Live productions features timeless lessons for all ages. Through the razzle-dazzle of this Broadway-quality musical production, children learn about patience, acceptance and teamwork. Older babies, toddlers, preschoolers and young kids will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written scripts, and music they’ll recognize. Plus, it gives us moms and dads a chance to connect with our inner child.

Tickets start at $20.00 and range to $65 (for Sunny Seats). The Sunny Seats package features premium show seating and a pre-show Meet & Greet with two Sesame Street Live friends, including Elmo! (If you can work it into your budget, I highly recomment this option.)

Click here to reserve your spot.