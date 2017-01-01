Arizona Parenting Magazine’s 11th Annual Camp & Summer Expo

Page 1 of 2

On Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Desert Ridge Marketplace, Arizona Parenting Magazine will host its 11th annual Camp & Summer Expo.

This must-attend family event is a wonderful opportunity for both parents and kids to meet with camps of all types and make their summer plans before camps across the Valley—and state—fill up.

“Summer will be here before you know it, and it’s important for local families to start preparing for what their kids will do once school is out,” says Kimberly Fischer, associate publisher of Arizona Parenting. “The Camp & Summer Expo is a one-stop-shop where parents and caregivers can learn about summer camps from near and far while kids are entertained with fun activities. Whatever type of camp experience your child is looking for, this will be the place to find it.”

The Annual Camp & Summer Expo will feature camps of all stripes—from close-to-home day camps to out-of-town overnight camps and everything in between. Some of the specialty camps include fine arts, STEM, education, sports, camps for children with special needs, and more. There are even out-of-state camps and camps for older kids as well.