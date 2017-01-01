Romantic California Getaways

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and gift-giving is quickly becoming a priority for many attached men and women. This year, many Phoenicians are skipping the store-bought gifts and planning a special trip to our neighboring coastal state. California is a favorite amongst Valley residents in the know. Not only is it a short plane ride or road trip away, but it’s a perfect time for a mini-vacation to distress from the previous holiday season, get away from the chaos of home and grab some R&R while we await for our summer vaca season.

If you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic trip, it needs to be perfectly planned and executed. With so many options, it may seem overwhelming. Luckily, we have the details to ensure you have a memorable holiday filled with adventure, romance and relaxation.

Hotel Carmel: This boutique coastal California hotel is offering an “All Signs Point to Love” package. Couples who purchase this package will enjoy a two-night stay; kayaking for two out of Lover's Point, a beautiful marine preserve brimming with colorful sea life, tide pools, and sandy beaches; a chauffeured excursion in a Mercedes Benz on the storied 17-Mile Drive, a scenic road running through Pebble Beach on the Monterey Peninsula, much of which hugs the Pacific coastline and passes famous golf courses, mansions and scenic attractions; a romantic dinner for two at Porta Bella (alcohol not included), a quaint eatery in a bungalow featuring Spanish, French & Italian fare; and an 80-minute in-room couples massage plus one relaxing turn-down amenity (e.g., essential oil, candle, bath bomb). Package rates start at $1,440.

Laguna Beach House: This beachside charmer located steps away from Main Beach and the bustling downtown Laguna scene, is offering a unique “Shape, Surf, and Stay” experience for surf-obsessed couples on Valentine’s Day. The package includes two nights’ accommodation in an ocean-view room, one-on-one lessons for shaping a custom board with the legendary Donald Brink, a lesson in shaping theory and design, a local surf session with Brink, surfer’s snacks mini bar with a s’mores kit and guest’s choice of beer or sports drinks, bananas, dried fruit, potato chips and health bars, as well as complimentary parking, wi-fi, morning coffee, evening wine hours and nighttime cookies and milk. Package rates start at $1,475.

InterContinental Los Angeles Century City: This iconic Los Angeles landmark hotel is helping lovebirds celebrate the year’s most romantic holiday with a special Valentine’s Day menu at signature restaurant, Mari Los Angeles. Sous Chef Nicholas Loncar has created a bespoke dinner for two that’s sure to woo that special someone. The hotel is offering a three-course prix fix dinner featuring Fanny Bay oysters, blood orange champagne granita, deviled eggs, filet mignon, seabass, as well as a selection of sides including black truffle risotto, duchess potatoes, creamed spinach, sautéed asparagus and winter vegetables. End the meal on a sweet note with a decadent raspberry chocolate macaroon duet. Enjoy one night's accommodations on February 14; valet parking; breakfast for two; and chocolates and champagne upon arrival. Package rates start at $499.

Amanda Rumore is a writer, mom blogger and lifestyle expert. Scottsdale-based, by way of Chicago and Los Angeles, she lives with her husband, Anthony, daughter, Mia Valentina, and Boston Terriers, Gigi and Harley. Amanda is the founder of ValleyGalInc.com, writes for various magazines and appears on local television stations featuring family and lifestyle stories. She was also voted "Favorite Valley Mom 2016" in the Best of the Valley.