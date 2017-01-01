Trends in Valentine’s Day Cards with Tiny Prints

Valentine’s Day with kiddos has seemingly become a serious celebration. Not only do you need to find the modern-day kid-friendly (and parent-pleasing) treat to send for the class party (organic vitamin C “lollipops” and an unopened package of cookies made in a peanut and nut free factory were my got-to’s this year) but Valentine’s Day cards are still the most important factor of this celebrated holiday. From school-aged children who cherish their bag of cards throughout the year, adults who love a little romance from their significant other and family member’s afar who love to feel remembered on this special day, giving a card is a memorable tradition.

This year, we went straight to the experts to ensure we were on track with the trends in Valentine’s Day greeting cards. It’s no surprise that TinyPrints.com is the choice for families everywhere looking to wow with unique, custom-made cards. No matter what your holidays entail, Tiny Prints has become an annual tradition for many. With Shutterfly as their parent-company, the web-based greeting card company is known for their incredible creativity, exclusive designs and rich feel. They also intertwine efficiency with convenience and have made creating customs greeting cards and invitations a nearly effortless process.

Here are five trends to expect this year:

Playful sentiments. Instead of the traditional “Happy Valentine’s Day” greeting, many customers are opting to go a bit more fun and playful with their cards. Sentiments like “Sending our Love,” “Hugs and Kisses,” and even “Too Late for Ho Ho Ho So We’re Sending XOXO” are gaining popularity this year.

Amanda Rumore is a writer, mom blogger and lifestyle expert. Scottsdale-based, by way of Chicago and Los Angeles, she lives with her husband, Anthony, daughter, Mia Valentina, and Boston Terriers, Gigi and Harley. Amanda is the founder of ValleyGalInc.com, writes for various magazines and appears on local television stations featuring family and lifestyle stories. She was also voted "Favorite Valley Mom 2016" in the Best of the Valley.