Scottsdale Lingerie Company Making Valentine’s Day Perfect

You know that feeling—that excitement you get from wearing a sexy little something. Whether it is to turn up the heat or just for kicks, vivacious lingerie often goes a long way in building confidence. Especially when you can create custom lingerie that doesn’t break the bank –say for only $49.95. It’s no surprise that Scottsdale-based lingerie company, Just Rightie Nightie, is again making headlines just in time for the sexiest holiday of the year. Unfortunately, shopping for undergarments has often been thought of as hard to get right, but this online destination is revolutionizing lingerie shopping.

About Just Rightie Nightie

Just Rightie Nightie believes that every woman deserves to wear beautiful lingerie, and they understand that each woman has her own unique taste, shape and size.

Carla Engel, the founder of the Scottsdale lingerie company, created her concept because she was frustrated at the options available on the market. “Unless you are so gorgeous and confident that wearing lingerie is fun for you, you are like the rest of us – for whom lingerie does not elicit positive self-esteem,” says Carla. She proceeds, “Instead, lingerie shopping tends to bring out our insecurities and display them and it’s almost impossible to find something that fits; it’s either too small, too short, too tight or too obnoxious. If it fits in one area it does not fit in another. If I have to wear it, I’m turning the lights off!”

Carla could not settle on the next best option to sexy being an oversized t-shirt. In fact, there were very few options in between the t-shirt and lingerie. So Carla set out on a journey to create lingerie that will truly fit every body.

Carla explains, “Since all of us are different in shape and style, I realized that giving women options like length, fabric (sheer or not), and "bra" styles would be the best way to allow you to truly design a nightie that you would feel great in. My slogan became "Show what YOU want to show, and hide what YOU want to hide". I believe we all have different areas we love/hate about our own bodies. It makes sense that the one-size/style-fits-all concept is especially wrong for lingerie. At JustRightieNightie.com, you design a Nightie based on options in 4 steps, allowing you to create something perfect for you. Something "just rightie"!”

How it Works

There are four ultra-simple steps online to create your custom nightie. And surprising to many, nighties from JustRightieNightie.com are only $49.95!

Select Your Bra Size: Most lingerie is designed for a B cup, yet the average bra size in America today is a 36DD. JustRightieNightie.com has an entire section designated to ensure customers measure their bra size accurately.

Select Your Bra Style: Different moods call for different styles, and ‘It’s a woman’s prerogative to change her mind!’

Select Your Fabric: Show what you want to show, and hide what you want to hide!

Select Your Length: Length matters! Whether you want the “Indecidey Nightie” (short in front, longer in back), “Naughty Nightie” (short), the “MidNightie” (medium), or the “Not-ToNightie” (long), you customize your nightie based on your preference!

I just ordered my Valentine's nightie! To create your custom nightie, and for more information, visit https://JustRightieNightie.com.