Mom's Moment: Family Fun Events

Forget about the Beer Gardens at The Phoenix Open, my first quarter of must-do events include Woody, Buzz and monster trucks. I've been there, done that when it comes to boozing at The Bird Nest- this year, I'm excited that my kids have reached "that age" where we can go on day dates allowing me to reconnect with my inner child.

And so, a preview of two family friendly hot happenings in the Valley.

First, I am admitedly SO excited for Disney on Ice. I haven't been since I was a little girl, and now my boys get to experience the Disney magic. Rev up for non-stop family fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to Phoenix. This action-packed ice spectacular showcases beloved characters from Disney•Pixar’s Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney’s The Little Mermaid plus the enchanting Academy Award®-winning Frozen.

Get warmed up for the show with Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show Party; then be ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic to see some of your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life in Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, with dazzling skating, special effects and timeless characters certain to create a lifetime of memories.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment is performing from January 19th – 22nd at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Next, get your mama's boys and daddy's girls ready for a action-packed event on February 4th.

Celebrating 25 years of car-crushing, dirt-flying action, the infamous 2,000 horsepower engines are revving up again and ready to roar full throttle back into Arizona as Monster Jam®, the most adrenaline charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, returns to Phoenix for another high-octane weekend event at University of Phoenix Stadium.

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, die-hard fans can come to the stadium early both Saturdays to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience – giving fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close, meet the star drivers for autograph and take photos! Tickets start at $15.