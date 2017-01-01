Disney on Ice Coming to Phoenix

Families across Phoenix are becoming more excited by the day. Disney on Ice World of Enchantment will be here from January 19 -22 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

What is Disney on Ice?

An all ages event, Disney On Ice combines the incredible talents of world-class ice skaters and heartwarming Disney stories, lavish costumes, dazzling lighting and enchanting music to create an extraordinary show for families around the world. Each year, a new production of Disney On Ice is created to bring favorite Disney characters to families around the world. Audiences can sing and dance with their Disney friends such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, the Disney Princesses, and the Toy Story gang in a series of wondrous ice spectaculars. There are 8 different Disney On Ice productions playing to audiences around the world.

More about World of Enchantment:

Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment. This year, Disney on Ice has added some new favorites to ensure fans of all ages have a magical time!

Before ths how, Mickey and Minnie will host a special Mickey’s Dance-Along Pre-Show.

The world of Frozen has arrived to Phoenix! Enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and pals Olaf and Kristoff as they learn that true love comes from within.

Dive into adventure with Ariel and The Little Mermaid’s undersea kingdom.

Thrill to high-speed stunts as Lightning McQueen and the crew of Disney

Pixar’s Cars race across the ice!

The toys are back in town with heroic action when Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the Disney

Pixar Toy Story gang escape Sunnyside Daycare in their most daring adventure!

Commonly asked questions:

Children’s tickets: In most arenas, children under 2 are admitted free provided they sit on a parent or guardian’s lap. However, public event laws vary nationwide from county to county, and some arenas may require all patrons, regardless of age, to have a ticket. Please contact your local arena to confirm their specific policy.

Length of show: Disney On Ice productions vary in length, but they average between one hour and a half to two hours. This includes a 15-20 minute intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.ticketmaster.com/Disney-On-Ice-presents-Worlds-of-tickets/artist/2095684. Disney on Ice is performed at Talking Stick Resort Arena; 201 East Jefferson Street Phoenix, AZ 85004.

For additional information, please visit https://www.feldentertainment.com/Shows/DisneyOnIce/.

