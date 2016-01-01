New Year's Day at American Girl

If you and your mini-me are looking for a memorable way to begin 2017, American Girl has the perfect event for girls of all ages. As they launch their new Girl of the Year doll, they are hosting a 2–day event that is perfect for celebrating the New Year and spending quality time with your favorite little ones.

Who: 2017 Girl of the Year – Gabriela McBride Launch Event

What: Celebrate both the new year and the new Girl of the Year, Gabriela McBride, at an in-store event at Scottsdale American Girl! Gabriela is passionate about the arts, and her favorite forms of self-expression are dance and poetry. In the spirit of Gabriela, girls will have an opportunity to watch and learn as spoken-word poets share their techniques as they perform at the store. While supplies last, attendees will receive a free giveaway and a sweet treat. Girls can also take part in a fun “marquee sign” craft, in a nod to Gabriela’s love of the performing arts. Suggested for girls ages 8 and up.

Where: American Girl at Scottsdale Quarter; 15059 N Scottsdale Rd #100, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

When: January 1 & 2, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit http://www.americangirl.com/retail/scottsdale.php.

