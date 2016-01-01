Noon Years Eve Party at the Phoenix Zoo

This year, families around Phoenix will be heading to the Phoenix Zoo to celebrate Noon Years Eve together. Guests of all ages can ring in 2017 at the zoo (at noon)with 30 tons of snow, snowball targets, a countdown until a noon ball drop and toast with cider. Of course, no party is complete without live music, dancing, games and prizes.

.

When: 9 a.m-noon, Saturday, Dec. 31.

Where: Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix.

Regular zoo admission prices are applicable. For more information, visit http://phoenixzoo.org/event-items/noon-years-eve/. We hope to see you at the Phoenix Zoo!

