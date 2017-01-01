It’s Never Too Late to be Bikini-Body Ready

Looking to get in shape this summer? Well, it’s never too late to get that bikini body and, lucky for you, Phoenix is one of the best places to get that!

Adam Maeilua, one of Scottsdale’s top personal trainers and the lead instructor of The Body Lab, a boutique fitness studio with two Arizona locations, has a few tips to get you into that summer-bod shape.

Wake up and work out.

The heat of the day may make it hard to find that energetic motivation, but that is why Maeilua recommends mornings. Not only is it cooler, but also people are usually more motivated to start their days and the body responds a lot faster. Instead of being weighed down by lunch or other mid-day errands, basically the muscles have not done too much movement and the body is forced to respond.

Shorten those workouts.

Not seeing the results you’re wanting but spending hours on the treadmill? Well you may want to switch it up. Summer schedules can be tough with work, family and vacations. Shortened high-intensity workouts speed up that metabolism through the quick engagement of muscles. Maeilua tells all his clients that all they need is 30 minutes to one hour a day for an extremely effective workout.

To get that quick summer slim down, try HIIT.

With HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, the goal to get that quick fat burn is to engage as many muscle fibers you can during a workout. The more muscle fibers, the faster the metabolism becomes. The point is to get to your maximum limit, stop and take a breath, then do it again. This effective strategy is great to burn off that excess fat quickly so you can look your bikini best this summer season.

Post push: Don’t stop moving.

The most common trap many people fall into? They underestimate the importance of stretching and light continuous movement after their sweat sessions. Maeilua explained that this is how you get hurt. It is very important to either have a small dynamic stretch session, such as moving up and down in a lunge, or walking it out after an intense workout. The light movement allows for oxygen to flow through the body releasing muscular stress and giving your muscles the opportunity to unwind creating that lean muscular physique.

As for nutrition, to get rid of that fat but keep the lean muscle Maeilua says keep that post workout snack light. During recovery mode, he recommends feeding the body something small and nourishing, such as a smoothie packed with healthy carbohydrates such as fruit and your favorite protein powder. Maeilua explains after the light meal the body will go into fat loss mode as it continues to then burn off that excess fat.

Classes are the current rage to get over that gym slump, head on over to quick class to feel that inner push you can only get from an instructor. Some of Maeilua’s top recommendations for HIIT workouts in the Valley are:

Orangetheory Fitness, The Madison Improvement Club, and the Body Lab. If you are looking into joining a larger gym he recommends The Village Health Clubs and Spas or Lifetime Fitness both for their large array of fitness classes from HIIT to utilizing Lifetime’s pool for a water boot camp class.

The best part about Phoenix fitness studios during the summer time are their secret summer class discounts. Due to the heat and seasonality, many of Scottsdale’s most upscale fitness studios are putting out great summer deals and as well as free classes to draw in new members.

If there was any place or class you thought you might want to try out, this is the best time to test the waters. You never know what workouts your fitness journey has been missing and just how simple it is to get you on ready for your next beach getaway.