3 Ways to A Healthier, Sexier You

Let’s talk about sex! Bedroom blunders can leave us feeling disconnected from ourselves and our partners. While it’s common to shy away from sensitive subjects, our sexual health affects us beyond the bedroom. If you are not feeling like yourself, Dr. Cristina Bosch and Dr. John Robinson aka The Sex Docs can help. At The Hormone Zone, the Valley’s complete hormonal wellness center, Dr. Cristina Bosch and Dr. John Robinson develop cutting-edge, patient-centered solutions for comprehensive wellness. Read on for their three main cures for intimacy issues.

Call the Shots

Low testosterone isn’t just a men’s issue. Testosterone can decline in women as young as 20, years before men begin experiencing a rapid decline in this essential hormone. “Testosterone is more than just a hormone. It’s a quality of life tool,” explains Dr. Cristina Bosch. Every woman deserves to feel sexy, but common symptoms of hormonal imbalance like low desire, difficulty achieving orgasm or painful sensations can put a damper on the mood. The O-Shot® is the key to unlocking multiple, intensified orgasms. Patients regain sensitivity and many have reported relief from dryness or incontinence. Oh…and increased arousal, too.

Think Big

The Sex Docs have a solution for men who suffer from the side-effects of low testosterone, too: the P-shot®. This shot is named for Priapus, a mythical Greek fertility god who was well-endowed with a big…personality. Patients have happily reported an increase in more than sexual stamina. (Yeah, that kind of increase.) Many men suffer from Erectile Dysfunction, and the P-shot® is an effective solution. This shot can also help correct diabetic damage and boost circulation for an overall healthier organ that just might result in feeling like a Greek god.

Play it Safe

Sex hormone levels drop considerably as we age, bringing with this experience a host of undesirable side effects. When it comes to treating these imbalances, hormone pellets are a patient favorite at The Hormone Zone. Their low-maintenance compliance and their steady, balanced release suits a range of lifestyles and activity levels. These tiny pellets use Natural Bioidentical Hormones, a safer and effective alternative to synthetic hormonal treatment, and the results can transform a patient’s life.

At the end of the day, our sexual health deserves the same attention we give to the rest of our body and these procedures can bring fervor back to your love life. Whether you’re experiencing the effects of age or symptoms of a diagnosis, Dr. Cristina Bosch and Dr. John Robinson are available to guide you through a personalized plan to maximize your day to day and return excitement to your nights.

