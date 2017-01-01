'Wittenberg' Returns to Southwest Shakespeare Company at Taliesin West

The Southwest Shakespeare Company is wrapping up its 2016-2017 season with a revival of the hit play Wittenberg at Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West.

The cast of Wittenberg. Photo: Facebook

Opening April 20 and closing April 29, the historical comedy written by David Davalos takes place at Wittenberg University at a time when the fictional characters of Hamlet and Faustus were there along with the historical character of Martin Luther. Indeed, this October will mark the 500th anniversary of Luther kicking off the Reformation by nailing his 95 Theses to the door of Castle Church in Wittenberg.

Following on the heels from last year's critically-acclaimed production, this year’s run returns with the same popular cast and director, which guarantees plenty of laughs and food for thought.

“We are delighted to bring this hit back to Valley audiences and we are particularly honored to put this on at Taliesin West, where Frank Lloyd Wright himself enjoyed many plays," said Mary Way, president of the board of the Southwest Shakespeare Company. "We are proud to stand in that tradition."

For tickets, visit http://swshakespeare.org/show/wittenberg-3/ or call 480-435-6868.