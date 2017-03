Page 1 of 2

The 2017 NCAA Final Four is set for April 1 and April 3 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. Even if you don’t plan to take part in the actual game, there is still plenty of fun to be had as the NCAA and Turner Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions and Partners, will host a slew of can’t-miss Final Four events in Downtown Phoenix and Glendale.