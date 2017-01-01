I Flew, Now You Fly, at Scottsdale iFly

When it comes to skydiving, you typically are gearing up with a parachute and jumping out of a plane. This might seem terrifying for those who are faint-hearted. Luckily for us both, we can get that experience indoors in an enclosed environment. Indoor skydiving is a great start if you are looking to challenge your limits and get your blood racing. The newly opened iFly in Scottsdale invited AZ Foothills to take part in this state-of-the-art wind tunnel.

One approach I like to take in gaining new experiences is to face it head on. I like to deviate from what keeps me in my comfort zone. Things associated with heights are always a joy for me. I love flying, roller coasters, aerial trams and jumping off waterfalls.

At check-in, I entered my fake-weight. Butterflies start rapidly flying around in my stomach. Walking up the stairs to the flight deck I hear the wind howling. My anxiety was halted, and I was put in a small room watching an instructional video. After locking up my belongings and suiting up, I ask, “What did I just get myself into?” The glass door opens, and I entered the flight deck. I take a breath and dive head first into the wind tunnel. I am flying, wind is in my mouth. Helping to settle the nerves was the flight instructor who held and guided me from flying off. With little time in the wind tunnel, I was able to have an amazing experience. It was checked right off the bucket-list.

Will I do it again? Absolutely. Adrenaline can lift our spirit. Step onto the flight deck. Take a breath and prepare for take-off.

Not only are there basic and deluxe packages. You can also fly high or longer by purchasing add ons. Take home something to remember your experience at their on-site gift shop.

Get off your feet for an exhilarating experience and come to the new iFly Scottsdale. Your flight can be booked at iFLY or by calling 480.712.4359.