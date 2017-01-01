Phoenix Couples We Love: Sima & Marcellino Verzino

In honor of Valentine's Day next week, AZFoothills.com introduces you to some of our favorite Valley couples. Nex up, Sima & Marcellino Verzino of the Best of Our Valley-winning Scottsdale restaurant, Marcellino Ristorante. Read about how these two lovebirds--who just celebrated 20 years of marriage--met in Rome and what they consider a great date night.

How long have you been married? We celebrated 20 years of marriage Nov. 24, 2016.

How did you meet? Ha! Interesting indeed! After living in Romem Italy as a recording artist for more than eight years, I [Sima] was invited by mutual friends of Chef and myself to attend a dinner he was having on New Year's Eve at his bar/bistro located in the historic center of Rome. I attended and was sat right next to him. At he stroke of midnight we bypassed the cordial kisses on the cheek and lip kissed. That was the beginning of our love story. We never looked back.

Where were you married? In New York City at a quaint Italian Ristorante in the West Village with 60 guests from Italy and the US.

What is your favorite Valley date night? We love our home here. We bought it for its incredible similarities to our villa in the Campania region of Italy. In winter we've got a roaring fire in our fireplace, the company of our two sweet puppies and each other. Marcellino loves my cooking. I prepare an amazing dinner on Sunday, our day off together and we've got the best this world has to offer. Love.

What is your favorite thing about one another? Sima: His artistry, truth in all he does and righteousness for mankind. Looking at his handsomeness has never wavered for me after all these years. Chef: She's the strongest woman I have ever known. Her belief system in caring for the world is uncompromising. When she is performing and singing, I truly feel her soul. Her talent is enormous. She transports me and all those around her. She is so very unique in so many ways.

What is the key to a successful marriage? Compassion, communication, tenderness and respect.

What are your Valentine’s Day plans? Although we work like crazy at our Ristorante on Valentine's Day, we both always gift each other enormous amounts of red roses. It's our gentle way of telling each other how much we love each other.