Celebrate Valentine’s Day with 'Love Letters' at Taliesin West

Opt for the unpredictable this Valentine’s Day by treating your sweetheart to a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated “Love Letters” by Southwest Shakespeare Company.

Bob Worsley and Christi Worsley

Get lost in the romantic story of a 50-year relationship expressed through letters written between two characters, Melissa and Andrew, over two intimate evenings at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West.

Local luminaries Mesa Senator Robert Worsley and Christi Worsley, founder of Mesa’s new “Lincoln Center West,” will read in character on Feb. 13. Major League Baseball Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig and Sue Selig, a local arts philanthropist, will perform on Feb. 18 in a special charity benefit.

“Love Letters” on Broadway has been performed by such A-list couples as Alan Alda and Candice Bergen, Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards, Timothy Hutton and Elizabeth McGovern, and Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen.

Bud Selig and Sue Selig

Tickets for the Southwest Shakespeare evenings are $100 per person and also includes a romantic dessert. Go on a double date with a table of four that includes on-stage seating (limited availability), Champagne and substantial hors d’oeuvres for $1,000. A package for true lovers includes a pair of tickets for both nights at $375.

Proceeds benefit ongoing education efforts of Southwest Shakespeare Company, a 501(c)(3) charity.

Call 480-435-6868 to book your seats now. Mention code PRLL17 to receive a 10% discount.