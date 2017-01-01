Phoenix Couples We Love: Frank & Maria Aazami​

In honor of Valentine's Day next week, AZFoothills.com introduces you to some of our favorite Valley couples. Today, let's hear from Maria and Frank Aazami​ (of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty). Read on to learn how the couple met and what they have planned for a low-key V-Day.

How long have you been married? Since 1999​.

How did you meet? On Maria's first vacation to the United States after graduating from law school.

Where were you married? Philadelphia, PA​.

What is your favorite Valley date night? Fine outdoor dining to include golf or city-light views (country club dining)​.

What is your favorite thing about one another? Everlasting support, love and laughters. ​

What is the key to a successful marriage? Respect, trust and forgiveness. ​

What are your Valentine’s Day plans?​ ​A nice Sunday brunch for a change.