Phoenix Couples We Love: Frank & Maria Aazami​

In honor of Valentine's Day next week, AZFoothills.com introduces you to some of our favorite Valley couples. Today, let's hear from Maria and Frank Aazami (of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty). Read on to learn how the couple met and what they have planned for a low-key V-Day.
How long have you been married? Since 1999.
How did you meet? On Maria's first vacation to the United States after graduating from law school.
Where were you married? Philadelphia, PA.
What is your favorite Valley date night? Fine outdoor dining to include golf or city-light views (country club dining).
What is your favorite thing about one another? Everlasting support, love and laughters.
What is the key to a successful marriage? Respect, trust and forgiveness.
What are your Valentine’s Day plans? A nice Sunday brunch for a change.