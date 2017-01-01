Fly Through History at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum

Discover a rare, multi-sensory experience like no other at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum. At the only combat aviation museum in Phoenix, you’ll take an edu-venture through history, climb aboard our bombers and cargo planes, or, better yet, book a once-in-a-lifetime ride in an authentic warbird.

You’ll also find friendly, knowledgeable docents; artisan aircraft mechanics; a museum gift store; exhibits; and aircraft from pre-WWI through today. We offer rides in seven restored warbirds and have hundreds of historic exhibits in a 55,000 square foot museum and maintenance hangar.

Don’t miss our swingin’ annual fundraiser “A Night in the 40’s Big Band Dance” on March 11. Cory McCloskey of FOX Channel 10 is our host, along with the Sonoran Swing Orchestra, the Arizona Ballroom Champions, and the Uptown Angels. Dress up in ‘40’s style and win a prize! Buy your ticket online now before they’re sold out.

Visit our online museum store for unique gifts and memorabilia. You can also purchase museum admission tickets and warbird rides online at WWW.AZCAF.ORG.

We’re an educational non-profit 501(c)3 organization and rely on your donations to fulfill our mission of honoring the ingenuity, craftsmanship, sheer guts, and steely resolve of machines and humans alike who saved the world in the most deadliest wars of all time.