Steve Aoki to Perform in Scottsdale

This weekend, Scottsdale will not only host the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open but host some of music's best acts—and one performance will conclude the weekend perfectly. Steve Aoki, who can be regarded as a futurist as in the sense that he is an avid individual believer in the advancement of sciences and technology. The DJ, record producer, music executive, fashion designer, electro house musician, philanthropist, and many other titles do not completely describe him, as he is more than just the music. The 39-year-old was born in Miami and grew up in the sea side city of Newport Beach, where he began DJ’ing. Most of his commercial success began at the early part of this decade and in 1996 he founded his Dim Mak record label. Read on to get to know Aoki.