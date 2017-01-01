AZ Giving: One in a Million

To give is something we will never forget. There is an immense appreciation that comes from giving back. Not only is there one way to help out — there are millions. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) is rolling out the One in a Million fundraising challenge. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Ellie and Michael Ziegler, the couple will be matching $1 million in donations. BGCS’ goal is to reach $3.5 million to complete a project needed to build new additions to existing buildings and implement state-of-the-art upgrade renovations.

The funds that are donated will be used to renovate and expand the Thunderbird and Vestar Branches. Both locations are safe environments surrounded in positivity. Children and teens are and to not only be a part of the community but programs like BGCS empowers their future.

The Thunderbirds Branch, which opened in 2001, will be getting a teen center and a full gymnasium. The plan is to also include a homework, tutoring, computer, facilities and a multi-media lab. There will also be restrooms, a game room, fitness room, kitchen, offices and more. Due to a rise in capacity at the decade-old Vestar Branch, essential renovations are needed for the teen center. A half gymnasium is also in the architectural plans. Ellie says, “The intent of our challenge grant is to create a groundswell of community support, by doubling the immediate impact of every dollar collected.”

It is also important to remain an active participant if you are closely tied to the local community. Keep the kids playing and together through the One in a Million initiative and give back. Select a donation amount of $10 to $100. If you are looking to give more, you can elect a different amount.

To donate and become One in a Million, simply visit www.bgcs.org/one or text MDM1 to 91999. For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, you can visit https://www.bgcs.org. Be sure to pass the word on social media by using the hashtag #BGCGS1inamillion.