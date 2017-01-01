AZ Giving: Make March Meaningful

With a whole month that is dedicated to helping the lives of those who need it most, The Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation (PCHF) is rolling out its Make March Meaningful (MMM) campaign. Through all of March, you can visit local businesses that will donate proceeds to The Hope Fund (THF). THF was created to benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and creates new programs, helps aid in research, provides charitable care, equipment, and so much more.

You can increase your day-to-day giving by going to businesses that are participating in the fundraiser. Go to Big O Tires and drop off that change. Make a donation at Dairy Queen and enjoy some frozen desserts.

We all know someone who is in love with Chipotle. At any of the Arizona Chipotle locations, if you mention “Phoenix Children’s,” 50 percent from your transaction will get donated. All in favor of $50 in free ride credits for first riders with Lyft? Yes. $10 will be donated.

Perhaps you or your kids are a Dr. Seuss fan. With $5 stuffed animals and books at Kohl’s, you are sure to make it a special contribution for both sides.

Get tickets to an event that directly benefits the fund. Get to events like Dine With Your Dog where you and your pup can enjoy a Champagne brunch at the The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa.Attend the Downright Beautiful Fashion Show where you can see patients stunt down the runway in the latest trends. Go the extra mile and run a 10K in the Grand Canyon University’s Run to Fight Children’s Cancer.

For more ways to give, a complete list of participants and more info on PCHF, visit MakeMarchMeaningful4PCH.org. Be sure to spread the word on social media with the campaign hashtag #MakeMarchMeaningful4PCH.

Individuals who are interested in helping beyond the month of March can also become a Hero for Hope. It’s a more personalized way of donating. You can pledge to PCHF $20 a month or make a single contribution of $240 for the year. Your donation will help a patient, and they will receive a superhero sidekick stuffed animal.