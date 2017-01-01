Valley Philanthropist Debbie Gaby Releases New Book

A bouquet starts with seeds of hope and inspiration and is exactly what I have given in my book, In My Wildest Dreams. . .I Never Imagined This Inspirational Bouquet of Gifts. With humor, compassion, love and healthy doses of Southern charm, I share the stories of my life which shaped, challenged, and inspired me to become the woman I am today. Readers will find that In My Wildest Dreams. . . is joyful, uplifting, and inspiring – and a testimony that the gifts in our lives come to us in interesting and often awe-inspiring ways. . .in different shapes and colors and scents, one more beautiful than the next.

My choices led me down an amazing road, from rural Texas to entrepreneurship and corporate boardrooms, and finally, to a life centered around philanthropy and giving back to those who face challenges and choices as daunting as those I faced decades ago.

Within my book, In My Wildest Dreams. . . I reflect on a lifetime of choices and the opportunities they offered me to learn and grow. My beautiful Mama, Francis, shared her wisdom with me through quotes and fables along with her unwavering love which was my foundation of belief in myself. Then years later my 23 inspirational words I gave to a good friend, Jane Seymour, who returned the favor by sending me a beautiful painting she had done, a Bouquet of Gifts, along with my Mama’s fables ignited my passion within me to write this inspirational book.

For all women across the world, my wish for you is that you find your own courage, strength and motivation to move ahead from any situation you find unacceptable. I have two wishes for everyone who reads my book as I hope it motivates them to never settle for less than they deserve in life and to never ever give up until they are living the life of their dreams which as I say, “Sweet Dreams.”

A portion of the proceeds of my book will benefit Debbie Gaby Charities and those in our community we support. You may secure copies anywhere books are sold and at DebbieGaby.com.

My upcoming events which I'd love for you to join me at are:

March 8, at 5 p.m. - Foxy Women & Wine Phoenix - Body Beautiful Day Spa, 4449 N. 24th St.

March 8, at 7 p.m. - Changing Hands Book Signing - Phoenix location, 300 W. Camelback Rd.

March 11, at 7 p.m. - Parada del Sol Rodeo - WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Rd.

March 25, at noon- Karen Kane Fashion Show at Dillard's Scottsdale Fashion Square supporting Debbie Gaby Charities

April 3, at 8 a.m.- Phoenix Business Journal Mentoring Monday - Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

April 27, at 11:15 a.m. - Women in Business-Featured Speaker - Season's 52 at Biltmore Fashion Park