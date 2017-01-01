Get to the Green

Lisa Des Camps, owner of Lisa Des Camps Jewelry, on how to wear the prettiest pieces even when spending a day on the course.

Originally coming from the snowy midwest, I’m still somewhat amazed that the golf season in the Valley lasts all year long. And for many people in the Phoenix area, a big part of that means the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The attendance of the tournament is usually around a half million. It is the best-attended event in golf. So whether you are on the green or at the Birds Nest, there is much to do. I really enjoy the prospect of putting a good golf outfit together that can swing well into the night. And, of course, as a jewelry designer, I just can’t imagine an outfit without jewelry. But for sport, one must take a few precautions. For instance, I never wear hoop or large earrings when golfing. (If you are aspectator, no problem.) Stud earrings do belong on the golf course, but they don’t have to be boring. I have a new take on the classic diamond stud with colored diamonds and other precious stones that keep the look fresh and fun. Rings are also a problem for me when golfing—anything more than a simple band just feels like it’s in the way. But I’ve noticed that a simple, supple bracelet never distracts and keeps my look put-together. I designed my slinky link bracelets to move with you, and they’re comfortable on the course—and off. So what are you waiting for? With the Waste Management Phoenix Open is right around the corner, get your golf outfit together and get on the course. After all, we live in a place that practically demands it.