Say Good Riddance to Unwanted Hair Quickly With Pelo Hair Reduction at Van Dyke Aesthetics

With summer on the horizon in the Valley, it’s almost time to start shedding layers for swimsuit season. While the temps may be hot, unwanted hair is certainly not.

If you’re tired of shaving or waxing and desperately desire no hair down there or anywhere, Van Dyke Aesthetics in Paradise Valley offers Pelo Hair Reduction, the next generation of permanent hair reduction, to get you poolside ready in no time.

The innovative Pelo treatment combines the art of the diode laser with a delivery system that’s faster and minimizes discomfort unlike any other laser ever seen before.

“Pelo uses gold standard technology so that it’s faster and more comfortable than previous machines,” said Dr. Susan Van Dyke. “It’s great for men’s back hair and women’s bikini.”

While a man’s back can be treated in 20 minutes and a woman’s Brazilian bikini in 10 minutes, the experience is quick and easy with no recovery time, so you can go about your day as usual post-treatment.

“Laser hair removal is best where hair is a bit darker than the skin color,” added Dr. Van Dyke on the best candidate for laser hair reduction. Though it’s possible to reduce hair growth on those with lighter hair and dark skin, lasers are most effective on dark hair and light skin as they directly target the hair’s melanin, or pigment.

For those concerned about pain or discomfort, Dr. Van Dyke described the laser sensation akin to a rubber band snapping against the skin. There is no pain, though some redness, soreness or swelling may occur immediately after treatment, but will disappear after a few days.