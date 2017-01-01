Home Beauty & Style Health & Beauty Reverse Signs of Aging, Sun Damage With Fraxel at Van Dyke Aesthetics

Lines, wrinkles and brown spots are some of the most obvious and unforgiving telltale signs of aging skin.

Though it may seem like you’ve tried everything – from overpromising and underperforming creams and potions – there is, in fact, an effective and easy solution to visibly reduce the peskiest signs of aging.

Introducing Fraxel – a moderately intense resurfacing laser that delivers on its promise to reverse the visible effects of aging, sun damage and even acne scars and actinic keratosis, a common pre-cancerous skin condition.

As the Valley’s go-to cosmetic dermatologist, Van Dyke Aesthetics in Paradise Valley offers the FDA-approved laser technology treatment that can be administered anywhere on the body. 

Put your best face forward as crow’s feet and brow lines disappear, rock a swimsuit and say bye-bye to scarring and stretch marks, and minimize brown spots on hands to snap the perfect engagement ring selfie.

“Fraxel is a treatment that’s easier than a deep laser,” said Dr. Susan Van Dyke. “This means there’s only a few days of redness and swelling after treatment.”

Generally only a single one-hour treatment is needed to see results, though Dr. Van Dyke said that sometimes a series of two or three treatments are recommended depending on the severity of the problem.

Though Fraxel is ideal for most skin types, it is most effective on fair-skinned candidates.

“Fraxel is ideal for a fair-skinned person with moderate sun damage and brown spots,” Dr. Van Dyke said.

For over 30 years, Van Dye Aesthetics has been a leader in injectable and energy based devices for face and body, as well as physician grade skin care. Dr. Van Dyke is a board-certified dermatologist who also lectures and trains physicians around the world.

For those interested in Fraxel, Dr. Van Dyke recommends first scheduling a complimentary consultation to discuss your desires and needs to determine if Fraxel is right for you.

To schedule your free consultation, or for more information, please call 480-948-5045, or visit www.vandykeaesthetics.com.

