Van Dyke Aesthetics Thermage Tightens & Lifts Sagging Skin With One Treatment

Turn back the clock on loose and sagging skin with a treatment that promises to tighten, lift, and restore smooth and youthful skin with no downtime and no discomfort after treatment.

As the Valley’s go-to cosmetic dermatologist, Van Dyke Aesthetics in Paradise Valley is proud to offer Thermage, an FDA-approved procedure that is clinically proven to firm and tighten skin on the face and anywhere on the body with just one treatment.

“Thermage is like shrink wrap for your skin,” said Dr. Susan Van Dyke. “As you get older, your skin gets looser and sags. Thermage helps to firm, tighten and even lift the skin.”

The secret to Thermage, Dr. Van Dyke said, is when heat, or radiofrequency, is applied beneath the skin to stimulate new collagen growth.

“If you heat the skin, the collagen will shrink like a wool sweater in the dryer,” she said. “Over the next several months, new collagen forms and skin becomes firmer and more lifted and tighter. It doesn’t hurt the surface at all, as the surface is kept cool.”

From tightening delicate skin around the eyelids to targeting post-baby tummies and blasting cellulite-ridden thighs, Thermage is perfect for anyone of any age who is looking for a more rejuvenated look. Dr. Van Dyke said that she has seen patients from young adults in their twenties seeking to combat the first signs of aging to adults well into their nineties looking to eliminate underarm sagging enjoy the benefits of Thermage.

The procedure ordinarily takes about an hour on average, depending on the part of the body. Immediately after treatment, patients can delight in looking in the mirror and seeing results that improve gradually over time for a subtle and natural look.

Being the gold standard for non-invasive skin tightening, there’s zero downtime and no significant side effects with Thermage, so you can go about enjoying the rest of your day as usual right after treatment.

If you’re planning a big event, such as a wedding, Dr. Van Dyke recommends receiving treatment at least 3 months in advance. Only one treatment is typically needed with results lasting up to two years, though repeat treatments can be done at anytime to maintain and improve results.

Van Dyke Aesthetics has been a leader in injectable and energy based devices for face and body, as well as physician grade skin care in the Valley for over 30 years. Dr. Van Dyke is a board-certified dermatologist who also lectures and trains physicians around the world.

For those interested in Thermage, Dr. Van Dyke recommends first scheduling a complimentary consultation to discuss your desires and needs to determine if Thermage is right for you.

To schedule your free consultation, or for more information, please call 480-948-5045, or visit www.vandykeaesthetics.com.

Van Dyke Aesthetics is located at 5206 N. Scottsdale Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253