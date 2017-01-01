Daniel Shepherd's Vintage Collages Debut at Chartreuse Gallery

Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2, is the fascinating solo exhibition of local artist Daniel Shepherd who has joined forces with curator Nicole Royse debuting over 100 vintage collages at Chartreuse Gallery in downtown Phoenix.

Shepherd has created an unusual and stunning new collection of work that showcases the artist’s unique and often outlandish photo collages. Shepherd has taken elements typically considered visually appealing and reconfigured and presented them in a way that may be considered unnerving or creepy, while still retaining all the grace, elegance and natural beauty of their original forms.

“Each piece in this body of work has a personality, an attitude if you will with some intentionally feeling silly and playful, sad, or even deep concern or panic and I am a firm believer of beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” states Shepherd. His style is organic, combining a variety of images to create each work, including human forms, bugs, meat and much more. Producing his collages entirely from repurposed materials really excites Shepherd because he enjoys the idea of these “things” which once served a specific use now years later reused for something completely different.

Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix who is creating fascinating abstract paintings and collages. His work is included in private collections around the world and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs California. Recently Shepherd has exhibited at {9} The Gallery, Bokeh Gallery, Willo North Gallery and Off Madison Avenue. His work has been featured in several publications including Arizona Foothills Magazine, Phoenix New Times, Yab Yum Music & Art and Localrevibe. Shepherd was also included in the 2013 Phoenix New Times “100 Creative Forces in Phoenix” list in addition to numerous other publications.

Royse began working with Shepherd and his collages in early 2014 with a well reserved exhibition at Willo North Gallery, followed up in 2015 with the first installation of the Dainty Little Freak Show at Bokeh Gallery at the monOrchid. This riveting collage collection surprises and engages its viewers by revisualizing the common into something new and exciting. Royse is thrilled to be guest curating at Chartreuse Gallery this month as well as being able to partner with Shepherd once again on his collage work.

Join Royse as she hosts the Closing Reception of the Pretty/Creepy: The Dainty Little Freak Show Part 2 Third Friday, June 16th from 6-10pm. The gallery will also host additional hours on Saturday June 17th from 10am until 3pm. Chartreuse Gallery is operated by Nancy Hill and is located at 1301 Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix. For more information about Chartreuse gallery visit Chartreuseart.com or artist Daniel Shepherd visit http://toofangskinny.tumblr.com/. *All images courtesy and copyright of Daniel Shepherd and Nicole Royse.