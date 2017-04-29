Celebrating “Color, Shape and Form” and “Wilde Things” in April at Wilde Meyer Galleries

April promises to be a fantastic month of art at the Wilde Meyer Galleries in Scottsdale with two new exciting exhibitions opening next week.

Explore Color, Shape and Form with a dynamic group show from artists Ryan Hale, Trevor Mikula and Andrea Peterson at Wilde Meyer Gallery. The artwork focuses on the essential components of found in art examining color, shape and form showcased in a diverse and intriguing collection of art. The Opening Reception for Color, Shape and Form will be held on Thursday, April 6th at Wilde Meyer Gallery during the weekly Scottsdale Artwalk from 7:00 until 9:00pn. This exhibition will be on display through April 29th, 2017. Wilde Meyer Gallery is located at 4142 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale and is open Monday through Friday, 10am until 5:30pm and Saturday 10am until 6pm.

Wilde Meyer Annex to showcase Wilde Things, a dynamic group show focusing on non-domestic animals both exotic and native for the month of April. Some highlights from the exhibition include Patricia Hunter whose unconventional compositions of various African species executed through her realistic style in watercolors. While Ron Russon’s work focuses on bold contemporary colors and lines to portray wildlife with a “subtle hint of native spiritualty”. This exhibition will be on display through April 29th, 2017. Wilde Meyer Annex specializes in animal related original fine art that is diverse and eclectic in medium. Wilde Meyer Annex is located at 7100 Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ and is open from Monday through Friday, 10am until 5:30pm and Saturday 10am until 6pm.

Wilde Meyer Galleries focuses on contemporary art with subjects including abstracts, landscapes, figurative, and contemporary western. Their galleries showcase a diverse selection of media including paintings, bronzes, sculpture, glass and more. Be sure to visit Wilde Meyer Galleries online at www.wildemeyer.com for all the latest events and art! *All images are courtesy and copyright of Wilde Meyer Galleries and Artists.