Sundays at the 6th Street Market in Downtown Tempe

The 6th Street Market activates downtown Tempe and celebrates community, featuring over 30 local artisans, live music, and food every Sunday.

Downtown Tempe Authority is supporting the budding arts community, providing artists with an opportunity to showcase and sell their work, while encouraging a thriving and diverse community of artists and makers in Downtown Tempe and the surrounding areas. Visitors can enjoy a variety of local shopping including: art, jewelry, leather goods, soaps, paintings, prints, along with many shops, bars and eateries found in the downtown area.

Check out some of the great vendors: Be You Jewelry, Iconic Cocktail, The Painted Ladies, GeNiA’s Art, Ahimsa Essential Oils, Noe Artisan Bags, Leetie Lovendale, Poof! Itza Gift, My Photo World AZ, Be Earrisistible, Black Lotus Wood Studio, Manipulations in Wire, Drinks and Crafts, Unique Wood Cutting Boards, Smoketree Woodshop, Aster Earth, Shared Intentions, Good to the Grain, and Daisy G’s Soaps.

Enjoy a leisurely Sunday brunch with delicious food and drinks from Caffio Espresso Bar and Hot Bamboo, the exclusive event vendors. Partake in a wonderful donation based community yoga session offered from 10:00 till 11:00am on the City Hall Deck (don't forget your mat!) hosted by Yoga to the People. Plus live music from an incredible variety of local musicians has been lined up each week to entertain you as you shop and explore downtown Tempe!

Located in the popular 6th Street Park in downtown Tempe, located around the base of City Hall with free parking available at City Hall Garage, just east of the market. The 6th Street Market will take place every Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm, through May 2017!

The 6th Street Market kicked off in early October and is a wonderful “a new initiative of the Downtown Tempe Authority, dedicated to providing a space and opportunity for local artists, artisans and makers”, states Downtown Tempe Authority. DTA is an exciting “non-profit organization that works in partnership with the City of Tempe to increase the value of Downtown Tempe through enhanced management, safety, marketing and promotional services on behalf of DTA members and other downtown stakeholders.”

For more about DTA visit downtowntempe.com or the 6th Street Market and be sure to follow them on instagram @6thStreetMarket for latest updates and artisan spotlights. *All images courtesy and copyright of Downtown Tempe Authority and 6th Street Market.