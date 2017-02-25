Wilde Meyer Galleries Features Charming Exhibitions and New Artists for February

Critters of the West opens today at Wilde Meyer Annex during the weekly Thursday night Scottsdale Artwalk.

Critters of the West will showcases a delightful variety of animals iconic to the West, including mustangs, burros, and coyotes featuring an array of work including paintings and sculpture that are both whimsical and vibrant. “It would not be the “Old West” without critters Critters of the West, whether domestic or wild, the west conjures up visions of all sorts of fauna”, states Samantha Matkovich of Wilde Meyer Galleries.

Exploring the important roles these animals had and have Matkovich goes on to say, “on the lives of Native peoples and western settlers, and how they are still valued and enjoyed today, in our new west.” This show highlights a fantastic rooster of artists, including Sarah Webber, Sushe Felix, Chaille Trevor, Bill Colt, Theresa Paden, and more, with a special introduction of our new artist Cathy Carey. Wilde Meyer Annex opens February 2nd with a reception from 7pm until 9pm and will be on display through February 25th, 2017. Wilde Meyer Annex specializes in animal related original fine art that is diverse and eclectic in medium. Wilde Meyer Annex is located at 7100 Main Street, Scottsdale, AZ and is open from Monday through Friday, 10am until 5:30pm and Saturday 10am until 6pm.

Show Stoppers highlights the latest new talent represented by Wilde Meyer in a dynamic group show opening tonight, February 2nd with a special reception from 7pm until 9pm. The exhibition features a wonderful selection of work and intriguing group of artists, including Peggy McGivern, Kathy Rorie, Cathy Carey, and Tracey Waldroup. This exhibition will be on display through February 25th, 2017. Wilde Meyer Galleries focuses on contemporary art with subjects including abstracts, landscapes, figurative, and contemporary western. Media include paintings, bronzes, sculpture, glass and more.

Wilde Meyer Gallery is located at 4142 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale and is open from Monday through Friday, 10am until 5:30pm and Saturday 10am until 6pm. Be sure to visit Wilde Meyer Galleries online at www.wildemeyer.com for all the latest events and art! *All images are courtesy and copyright of Wilde Meyer Galleries and Artists.